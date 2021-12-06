Joe Burrow downplays finger injury after shaky performance

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put together a fairly mediocre performance on Sunday, and a finger injury might have had something to do with it.

The pinky finger on Burrow’s throwing hand was visibly swollen during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Burrow played through the injury, but the results weren’t great, as he threw two interceptions in a 41-22 loss.

After the game, Burrow brushed aside the injury. He said he would simply have to “deal with” it, and ruled out missing any games unless “it somehow gets worse.”

Joe Burrow on injury: “It’s just something I am going to have to deal with. I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2021

The Bengals’ doctors will want a look at it, but Burrow certainly appears to have made up his mind. He’s been beaten up pretty good throughout the season but has played through all of it. There is no reason to belieevee this will be any different.