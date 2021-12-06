 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow downplays finger injury after shaky performance

December 5, 2021
by Grey Papke

Joe Burrow had a swollen finger

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put together a fairly mediocre performance on Sunday, and a finger injury might have had something to do with it.

The pinky finger on Burrow’s throwing hand was visibly swollen during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Burrow played through the injury, but the results weren’t great, as he threw two interceptions in a 41-22 loss.

After the game, Burrow brushed aside the injury. He said he would simply have to “deal with” it, and ruled out missing any games unless “it somehow gets worse.”

The Bengals’ doctors will want a look at it, but Burrow certainly appears to have made up his mind. He’s been beaten up pretty good throughout the season but has played through all of it. There is no reason to belieevee this will be any different.

