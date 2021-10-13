Joe Burrow cutting down on talking following throat injury

Joe Burrow has been advised to cut down on talking as he recovers from a throat injury.

Burrow was taken to a hospital following Cincinnati’s Week 5 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers to be treated for a throat injury. The young Bengals quarterback was diagnosed with a contusion following a precautionary exam. He was not required to stay overnight.

Burrow did not speak with the media Wednesday because doctors recommended he rest his voice. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said all was good with Burrow, but “we’re just limiting what he has to say and how he’s gotta use his voice through today.”

Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft but was limited to 10 games due to a serious knee injury. He has passed for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in five games this season. His Bengals are 3-2. They will visit the Lions in Week 6.