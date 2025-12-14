Joe Burrow frustrated with Bengals organization

Joe Burrow sparked speculation with comments he made earlier in the week, but concerns about him potentially leaving the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be overblown. He does, however, have some behind-the-scenes frustrations with the organization.

Burrow has previously voiced frustration with the Bengals’ modest operation, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The organization is known for maintaining one of the smallest coaching and scouting staffs in the league, and the quarterback would like to see those numbers expanded.

Despite the complaint, Burrow has no issues with the Bengals overall. He has not even hinted at asking for a trade, and is mostly just frustrated with another losing season in Cincinnati.

Burrow’s comments about frustrations and a need to have fun were interpreted by some as a hint that he might look to move elsewhere. Some even interpreted it as a hint that he might walk away in his prime. Neither of those things appear likely to happen.

The Bengals are 4-9 on the season, though they are 3-1 in the four games Burrow has started. If he can stay healthy in 2026, there is no reason the team cannot contend again quite quickly.