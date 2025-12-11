Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow’s latest comments have Bengals fans worried

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left fans a bit concerned for his future with some cryptic comments he made during his press conference on Wednesday.

Burrow suggested he was dealing with “a lot of things” going on in both his personal and professional life, and that he had to focus on having fun despite a tough season.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it,” Burrow said. “I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mind set I am trying to bring to the table.”

To a number of Bengals fans, this sounded like Burrow admitting he has not been having fun with the team. Even if that is true, it may have nothing to do with the organization itself, and might simply be a reference to what has largely been a lost season. After all, the quarterback sounded pretty crushed when he got hurt early in the campaign.

The Bengals are 4-9 on the season, though they are 3-1 in the four games Burrow has started. The organization is still good enough to win, but he has to stay on the field. His inability to do that in recent years is undoubtedly a huge source of frustration.

