Everyone said the same thing about Joe Burrow’s latest comments

Joe Burrow made some comments this week that had people all saying the same thing in response.

Burrow spoke with the media on Wednesday and vented that he had a lot of things going on in both his personal and professional life.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it,” Burrow said. “I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mindset I am trying to bring to the table.”

Burrow was talking in the context of returning from an injury. This is the third time in his career he’s come back from a serious injury. He tore up his knee during the 2020 season and missed the rest of his rookie season. He missed several games during the 2023 season due to a wrist injury, not to mention a calf strain. And this year, he missed most of the season due to a toe injury.

In addition to fighting through all the injuries he has sustained during his NFL career, Burrow has been beat up while on the field. He has been sacked an average of 2.78 times per game, and 201 times total during his NFL career. The amount of sacks he’s taken, injuries he’s dealt with, and subsequent frustration he’s experienced, had everyone comparing him to Andrew Luck.

Luck infamously — and abruptly — retired from football just prior to the 2019 season. Luck’s reasons for retiring were very similar — he was frustrated about constantly recovering and rehabbing from injuries, and football was no longer fun for him.

Burrow just turned 29 years old and is in his sixth NFL season. Luck retired after his sixth NFL season (he missed one entirely due to injury). Luck retired after his age-29 season.