Joe Burrow to be fully recovered from knee injury by Week 1?

Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL late in the 2020 season, so it is fair to wonder if he will be ready in time for Week 1 next year. Based on everything we have heard about his recovery, it sounds like the Cincinnati Bengals star is on the right track.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Burrow’s rehab on Wednesday, and he did not provide much detail. He did, however, say the team has been encouraged by the quarterback’s progress.

“I know that he’s on pace to do all the things that we were hoping he’d do,” Taylor said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Burrow tore his ACL on Nov. 22. A torn ACL typically requires a recovery period of 6-9 months for NFL players, though Burrow’s injury was said to be even worse than expected. If Burrow took the full nine months, that would mean he’d be 100 percent healthy somewhere around Aug. 22.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said this week that things look “very positive” for Burrow.

“The good news is with Joe, what I’ve seen around here is he’s attacking it full speed and looks great and so it’s been very positive seeing him fight back,” Robin said. “It looks very positive for the future and for this coming season for Joe.”

The Bengals aren’t going to rush Burrow. He’s the future of their franchise, and they care a lot more about his long-term health than winning games at the start of the 2021 season. That said, Burrow shared an encouraging update about his rehab a few weeks ago. It would not be a surprise if he is ready to go come Week 1.