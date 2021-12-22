Joe Burrow gives funny reason for Bengals not being hit hard by COVID

Several NFL teams have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, but the Cincinnati Bengals have not had a major impact. Joe Burrow thinks it may be easier for him and his teammates to avoid contracting the virus than some other players.

Burrow told reporters on Wednesday that the Bengals have been doing well with their COVID protocols. He also joked (but maybe not) that it is easier to avoid catching COVID with how little nightlife there is in Cincinnati.

Here’s Joe Burrow talking about Cincinnati’s nightlife and the team doing a good job of steering clear of COVID-19 (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/d3Op1oFJoL — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 22, 2021

The man has a point.

Several games have been postponed due to COVID, and the same could happen again this week. The NFL recently made a major change to its testing policy that might impact the availability of some players.

Photo: Sam Greene via Image Content Services, LLC