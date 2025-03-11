Larry Brown Sports

Fans said the same thing about Tiger Woods’ torn Achilles injury

Fans were saying the same thing in response to the news of Tiger Woods’ Achilles’ tendon injury.

Woods announced on Tuesday that he underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles. Woods’ statement said the injury was sustained while the 49-year-old was training to rehabilitate his latest back procedure.

Woods’ statement said his surgery was minimally-invasive, and that he is expected to make a full return. But fans still felt like this was the final nail in the coffin of Woods’ fading golf career.

Tiger Woods in a hat
Tiger Woods looks ahead. Photo Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Woods has still tried to keep competing in golf, whether it’s through his new league or at majors.

Woods suffered a serious leg injury after being injured in a car crash in Feb. 2021. He broke his leg and ankle in that crash but still returned to compete in the 2022 Masters. He played all four majors in 2024 and finished 60th at the Masters, while failing to make the cut at the other three.

Since the car crash, Woods has played in eight majors. He missed the cut four times and had to withdraw two other times. The 49-year-old’s last — and almost certainly final — major came in 2019 at the Masters.

