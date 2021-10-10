Joe Burrow taken to hospital with throat injury

Joe Burrow suffered a potentially significant injury at some point during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Burrow was taken to a local hospital shortly after Cincinnati’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers, according to a team spokesperson. The quarterback needed treatment for a throat contusion.

Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase said he spoke with Burrow after and did not notice any issue with Burrow’s speech.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase said he talked to QB Joe Burrow after the game and Burrow didn't appear to have any trouble speaking. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 10, 2021

It’s unclear when Burrow suffered the injury, but it may have been when he was hit hard on a scramble in the first half. Burrow’s head and neck area slammed off the turf.

The replay of the Joe Burrow injury after Darnell Savage tackles him.#GBvsCIN pic.twitter.com/dfD4JtA1b6 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 10, 2021

Burrow did not miss any time. The Bengals could have won the game if not for two missed field goals, which allowed Packers kicker Mason Crosby to redeem himself on an otherwise abysmal day for him.

Hopefully the injury is nothing serious for Burrow, who worked his way back this offseason after suffering a torn ACL last year.