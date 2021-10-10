Mason Crosby redeems himself to lift Packers after three missed FGs

Mason Crosby was one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL heading into Week 5, but the veteran went ice cold down the stretch in the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Fortunately, he was given multiple chances to redeem himself.

Crosby missed three field goals between the fourth quarter and overtime. His third miss came from 40 yards out in OT after Joe Burrow threw a bad interception to set Green Bay up deep in Bengals territory. The kick was shanked badly left and never stood a chance.

Mason Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal! pic.twitter.com/jQr3kJJbHN — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 10, 2021

The only thing that saved Crosby was Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missing a 57-yard attempt near the end of regulation and a 49-yard try in overtime. He actually thought he made the kick in OT, which led to an embarrassing celebration. The miss gave Crosby one last chance to redeem himself, and he did just that. The 37-year-old nailed a 49-yarder to lift the Packers to a 25-22 win in OT.

What was really incredible about all of Crosby’s misses is that he had made 27 straight field goals before the first of the three. The Packers never thought they’d have to sweat out a win like that.

In 2018, Crosby was our No. 1 disappointment in Week 5 after he missed five kicks in a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. He had since turned into one of the most reliable kickers in the league, but Week 5 of the 2021 season almost turned into a similar disaster for him.