Joe Burrow takes big step toward returning for Week 1

August 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears on track to play in Week 1 after a calf injury derailed his preseason preparations.

Burrow was practicing in full on Wednesday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. That included full helmet and shoulder pads.

The Bengals have been very tight-lipped about Burrow’s progress, with coach Zac Taylor giving nothing away as recently as Tuesday. This seems like a pretty clear indicator that Burrow is on track to suit up for Week 1, which always seemed to be the target.

Burrow suffered his injury during training camp and did not play at all during preseason, though he was clearly staying fit in the meantime. The Bengals open the regular season in Cleveland on Sept. 10, and it would be a surprise at this point if Burrow is not out there with them.

Joe Burrow
