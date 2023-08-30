Joe Burrow takes big step toward returning for Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears on track to play in Week 1 after a calf injury derailed his preseason preparations.

Burrow was practicing in full on Wednesday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. That included full helmet and shoulder pads.

Joe Burrow is walking out to practice with helmet and shoulder pads on. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 30, 2023

The Bengals have been very tight-lipped about Burrow’s progress, with coach Zac Taylor giving nothing away as recently as Tuesday. This seems like a pretty clear indicator that Burrow is on track to suit up for Week 1, which always seemed to be the target.

Burrow suffered his injury during training camp and did not play at all during preseason, though he was clearly staying fit in the meantime. The Bengals open the regular season in Cleveland on Sept. 10, and it would be a surprise at this point if Burrow is not out there with them.