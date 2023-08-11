 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow shows encouraging signs in calf injury recovery

August 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals have largely been quiet about the state of Joe Burrow’s health after he suffered a calf injury in practice last month. However, based on the glimpse reporters got of Burrow on Friday, the quarterback seems to be doing just fine.

Reporters observed Burrow throwing deep balls downfield and sprinting from sideline to sideline several hours before the team’s preseason opener on Friday. Perhaps even more notably, Burrow was doing the on-field work without wearing a leg sleeve or brace.

Burrow’s injury was a big scare for the Bengals, but it turned out that he was simply dealing with a severe calf strain. The team has suggested that his preseason is over, which makes sense, as there is little reason to rush him back. This encouraging video suggests that he at least has a chance to be ready for Week 1.

The 26-year-old Burrow is coming off back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons and is vital to the Bengals’ chances of success in 2023.

Joe Burrow
