Joe Burrow shows encouraging signs in calf injury recovery

The Cincinnati Bengals have largely been quiet about the state of Joe Burrow’s health after he suffered a calf injury in practice last month. However, based on the glimpse reporters got of Burrow on Friday, the quarterback seems to be doing just fine.

Reporters observed Burrow throwing deep balls downfield and sprinting from sideline to sideline several hours before the team’s preseason opener on Friday. Perhaps even more notably, Burrow was doing the on-field work without wearing a leg sleeve or brace.

Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

Joe Burrow was throwing 50 yard deep balls down the field. Now, he’s running sprints sideline to sideline. The franchise QB looks like he’s doing just fine. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 11, 2023

Burrow’s injury was a big scare for the Bengals, but it turned out that he was simply dealing with a severe calf strain. The team has suggested that his preseason is over, which makes sense, as there is little reason to rush him back. This encouraging video suggests that he at least has a chance to be ready for Week 1.

The 26-year-old Burrow is coming off back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons and is vital to the Bengals’ chances of success in 2023.