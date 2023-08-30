Zac Taylor offers cryptic response to question about Joe Burrow’s status

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains off the field due to injury with less than two weeks remaining before his team’s season opener.

There has been speculation that Burrow’s absence relates to the lack of progress on a contract extension. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was quick to dispel those rumors, indicating that Burrow remains out of practice due to a right calf strain suffered early in the preseason.

Taylor, however, appeared equal parts optimistic and cryptic about Burrow’s timeline for a return to the field. The Bengals coach stated that Burrow “has a very healthy body,” which has Taylor encouraged about his QB’s recovery. But when asked Tuesday about Burrow’s potential return to practice in the coming week, Taylor needed just two words.

“We’ll see,” Taylor told reporters, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Taylor declined to elaborate further on Burrow’s road to recovery.

The Bengals coach previously gave a very encouraging update on Burrow’s health just over a week ago. But it appears as though that progress has not been enough to get the Pro Bowl QB back on the field.

The Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns on September 10 to open the 2023 season.