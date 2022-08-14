Joe Burrow makes big statement in practice return

Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy.

Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.

Not only did Burrow take part, but he took every rep, and according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, put on a show in doing so.

The #Bengals allowed Joe Burrow to make the call whether he took part in 7 on 7 toward the end of practice. Were going to see how he felt. Not only did Burrow decide to take part, he took every rep — even with the second team. Oh, and he dropped two dimes down field. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 14, 2022

Burrow has been determined to find some way to participate in practice with his teammates even when sidelined. It is no surprise that he was desperate to get back to the real thing and did so as much as possible in his first chance of doing so.

The former No. 1 pick is entering his third season in the NFL and trying to repeat his big 2021 campaign, which saw him throw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. There is little doubt he will be ready to go at full strength for Week 1.