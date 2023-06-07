Joe Burrow shows off his power during Reds batting practice

Joe Burrow has established himself as a star quarterback in the NFL, but he has some pop in another sport as well.

Burrow and members of the Cincinnati Bengals took batting practice at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday ahead of the Reds’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Burrow flashed some pretty impressive power during his round.

According to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Burrow actually hit four home runs during BP.

Burrow hit 4 homers in his BP round pic.twitter.com/MVMoOeKSxN — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 7, 2023

Obviously, batting practice is wildly different from an actual game, but this is a pretty solid feat nonetheless from someone that does not swing the bat for a living.

Burrow is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the Bengals. There’s no indication he’ll be looking to insert any clauses to let him play ball professionally, though.