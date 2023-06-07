 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 7, 2023

Joe Burrow shows off his power during Reds batting practice

June 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow has established himself as a star quarterback in the NFL, but he has some pop in another sport as well.

Burrow and members of the Cincinnati Bengals took batting practice at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday ahead of the Reds’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Burrow flashed some pretty impressive power during his round.

According to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Burrow actually hit four home runs during BP.

Obviously, batting practice is wildly different from an actual game, but this is a pretty solid feat nonetheless from someone that does not swing the bat for a living.

Burrow is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the Bengals. There’s no indication he’ll be looking to insert any clauses to let him play ball professionally, though.

Article Tags

Joe Burrow
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus