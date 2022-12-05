Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win

Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With the Bengals’ victory, some comments made a few days earlier by Chiefs safety Justin Reid came under the microscope. Reid trash-talked Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins, saying that he was going to lock Higgins up (among other colorful remarks).

Unfortunately, those comments ended up aging like warm ranch dressing. Higgins caught a touchdown in the second quarter and then came down with a massive catch on 3rd-and-11 during the Bengals’ final drive to effectively put the game away.

During his postgame press conference, Burrow was asked about Reid’s comments and delivered a savage response.

“I would have cared a lot more if he knew what he was talking about,” Burrow said of Reid, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

While the Chiefs still maintain a comfortable lead in the AFC West at 9-3, they have now dropped two straight to the Bengals, including their season-ending loss in last year’s AFC Championship Game. Reid put his neck on the line by talking smack prematurely. But everyone, even his head coach, knew that it was probably going to end badly.