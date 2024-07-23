Joe Burrow goes viral for yet another major hairstyle change

Joe Burrow recently shaved off most of his hair, and that is not the only major change the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback made to his appearance.

Burrow went viral last week when fans noticed in some photos and videos that he had buzzed off all of his hair. Now, it appears what little hair he has remaining has been dyed blonde.

The Bengals shared a photo of Burrow arriving to training camp on Tuesday, and he looked like an Eminem wannabe.

Burrow used to have long, flowing locks that made him look like a walking billboard for high-end men’s hair products. He made a noticeable change to his hairstyle shortly after the 2023 season began, but that was nothing compared to the Slim Shady look he has now.

After he had another season cut short by injury last year, Burrow might be hoping the new look brings him and the Bengals some luck in 2024.