Joe Burrow goes viral for surprising new haircut

July 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow has looked like a walking billboard for high-end men’s hair products since he began his NFL career four years ago, but the Cincinnati Bengals star has decided to go low maintenance heading into the 2024 season.

Burrow appears to have buzzed off all of his hair. A video went viral on Tuesday that showed the quarterback walking around a weight room, and he looked like he just got back from military boot camp.

There were some doubts about whether it was actually Burrow in the video, but it seems to check out. One of Burrow’s friends recently shared a photo of the former LSU star on Instagram, and fans identified Burrow as being the one with the buzz cut.

Burrow’s hair has been a topic of discussion on numerous occasions. He still had his long, flowing locks during spring practices, though the mop seemed to be getting in the way a bit when he was delivering passes.

Burrow made a noticeable hairstyle change shortly after the 2023 season started, but it was nowhere near this drastic. Coming off another season that was cut short due to injury, perhaps the haircut is part of an all-business approach from Burrow.

