Joe Burrow goes viral for surprising new haircut

Joe Burrow has looked like a walking billboard for high-end men’s hair products since he began his NFL career four years ago, but the Cincinnati Bengals star has decided to go low maintenance heading into the 2024 season.

Burrow appears to have buzzed off all of his hair. A video went viral on Tuesday that showed the quarterback walking around a weight room, and he looked like he just got back from military boot camp.

Buzz cut confirmed

Look who's in the background 🕵️‍♂️ #Bengals pic.twitter.com/3ni7mNP1qR — Joe Burrow Fan Club (@JoeyBClub) July 16, 2024

There were some doubts about whether it was actually Burrow in the video, but it seems to check out. One of Burrow’s friends recently shared a photo of the former LSU star on Instagram, and fans identified Burrow as being the one with the buzz cut.

📸Joe Burrow has shaved his head, as shown by a picture from his friend’s Instagram. [@jburrowupdates] Buzz cut Burrow ready for the new season🪒 #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/rCN2zZ0XPG — Cincinnati Jungle (@CincyJungle_) July 15, 2024

Burrow’s hair has been a topic of discussion on numerous occasions. He still had his long, flowing locks during spring practices, though the mop seemed to be getting in the way a bit when he was delivering passes.

True or False 🗣️ Joe Burrow has the best hair in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/OmWKaEuSI1 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) May 31, 2024

Burrow made a noticeable hairstyle change shortly after the 2023 season started, but it was nowhere near this drastic. Coming off another season that was cut short due to injury, perhaps the haircut is part of an all-business approach from Burrow.