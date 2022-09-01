Joe Flacco says his kids tell him how much he stinks

As if Joe Flacco hearing negative talk about him from fans and the media isn’t enough, the New York Jets quarterback says he also gets the harsh treatment at home.

The Jets shared a video on Twitter Wednesday to promote the preseason finale of the team-produced show, “One Jets Drive.” In the video clip, Flacco is shown talking about how little respect he gets at home. He says his kids are so hard on him about how much he stinks that he even has to pull up some highlights from his better days.

The story is funny, and the way Flacco tells it is even better. Take a look:

Twitter trolls have nothing on @JoeFlacco's kids. Preseason finale of One Jets Drive ➜ https://t.co/PkIc52cZ3g pic.twitter.com/x6EZBXEixC — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 31, 2022

That’s pretty great.

Flacco is undeniably past his prime. The 37-year-old has hardly been able to win a game the last three seasons. But there was a time when he was more than serviceable, especially while he was backed by Baltimore’s defense.

From 2008-2014, Flacco had a strong run with Baltimore. He helped the Ravens to a winning record in all but one season during that span. And nobody will ever forget his incredible run during the 2012 postseason where he threw for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, while winning Super Bowl MVP. Flacco needs to fire up the tape from that playoff run for his kids.

Flacco is in line to begin the season as the Jets’ starting quarterback while Zach Wilson is out. He has gone 0-5 as the Jets’ fill-in starter over the last two seasons. His kids have only known him as a bad backup!