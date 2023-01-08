Joe Flacco’s son wore opponent’s jersey to game his dad started

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday made what very well may have been the final start of his NFL career, but one of his children did not seem to care.

Flacco’s son Daniel, who is 9, is a big fan of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The youngster wore a Hill jersey to Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium. Flacco introduced Daniel and two of his other sons to the Pro Bowl receiver before kickoff.

Joe Flacco's son Daniel is repping a @cheetah jersey today for the game pic.twitter.com/keK1ThI59P — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

That’s cold.

Flacco said leading up to the game that his sons were excited for him to start but that Daniel may have been more thrilled to have an opportunity to wear his Hill jersey. The veteran quarterback clearly was not joking.