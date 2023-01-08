 Skip to main content
Sunday, January 8, 2023

Joe Flacco’s son wore opponent’s jersey to game his dad started

January 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Joe Flacco's sons pose with Tyreek Hill

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday made what very well may have been the final start of his NFL career, but one of his children did not seem to care.

Flacco’s son Daniel, who is 9, is a big fan of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The youngster wore a Hill jersey to Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium. Flacco introduced Daniel and two of his other sons to the Pro Bowl receiver before kickoff.

That’s cold.

Flacco said leading up to the game that his sons were excited for him to start but that Daniel may have been more thrilled to have an opportunity to wear his Hill jersey. The veteran quarterback clearly was not joking.

