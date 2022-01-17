Joe Haden shares message to Steelers fans after season ends

Joe Haden shared a message to the fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after the team’s season came to an end with a 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Haden is set to be a free agent now that his 2-year, $22.4 million contract has expired. The veteran cornerback shares his love for Steelers fans over Twitter.

Steelers Nation….. I love u Guys! The Love I have felt from day One here has been unbelievable and I can’t thank you guys enough! We will see what the future holds! #GoldsPlan #ImNotDoneBalling! pic.twitter.com/oOpqSSPoBQ — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 17, 2022

Haden also indicated in one of his hashtags that he is not planning to retire.

Haden has been with the Steelers since 2017. He will be 33 soon but still earned high marks from Pro Football Focus this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them show interest in bringing him back.

Photo: Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during AFC Practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports