 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 27, 2020

Joe Haden reveals he was in scary car accident

November 27, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Haden

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden appears to have been involved in a frightening car crash on Friday, but fortunately he did not suffer a serious injury.

Haden tweeted a video clip on Friday that showed what was presumably his heavily damaged Rolls Royce after a collision with another car. He wrote, “I’m good!” along with the video.

That was obviously far more serious than a fender-bender, so we hope everyone involved is doing well.

Haden, a three-time Pro Bowler, is in his fourth season with the Steelers. He recently expressed how much he enjoys playing for Mike Tomlin.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus