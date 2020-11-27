Joe Haden reveals he was in scary car accident

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden appears to have been involved in a frightening car crash on Friday, but fortunately he did not suffer a serious injury.

Haden tweeted a video clip on Friday that showed what was presumably his heavily damaged Rolls Royce after a collision with another car. He wrote, “I’m good!” along with the video.

That was obviously far more serious than a fender-bender, so we hope everyone involved is doing well.

Haden, a three-time Pro Bowler, is in his fourth season with the Steelers. He recently expressed how much he enjoys playing for Mike Tomlin.