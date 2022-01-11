Joe Judge fired by Giants after two seasons as head coach

Joe Judge’s tenure as head coach of the New York Giants was brief.

The Giants on Tuesday fired Judge, who was their head coach for two seasons. The team went 6-10 in Judge’s first season and 4-13 this season.

There was speculation about Judge’s job security considering the team’s poor season, but reports indicated he was likely to be retained. Apparently the Giants changed their minds.

In addition to needing a new head coach, the Giants are searching for a GM as well after Dave Gettleman retired. Judge reportedly wanted a say in whom the next GM would be, which might not have played well with the Giants.

Judge was mocked for a playcall during his team’s Week 18 loss to Washington. The public beating he was taking probably did not help matters.

The Giants lost Daniel Jones due to a neck injury and went 0-6 thereafter. They were a reasonably competitive team as long as he was healthy, but became inept once they had to turn to their backups.

The poor showing after Jones got hurt is more a product of poor roster construction than an inability to coach up lesser players.

Photo: Giants head coach Joe Judge in the second half as the Carolina Panthers faced the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 24, 2021.