ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky ruthlessly mocks Joe Judge for QB sneak call

The New York Giants had one of the saddest playcalls you will ever seen on Sunday, and head coach Joe Judge was ripped apart on social media for it. Few lit Judge up harder than ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

The Giants faced 3rd-and-9 deep in their own territory with just over five minutes remaining in the first half. Most teams would take a conservative approach in that situation, but New York essentially gave up. They called a quarterback sneak from the 4-yard line and picked up about a yard.

Orlovsky sarcastically called the play “the most creative call of the season.” He shared a video and praised the Giants for trying to fool the defense by lining up in a sneak formation. Of course, he was totally mocking them.

Maybe the most creative call of the season…. pic.twitter.com/ev1YMe6O2Y — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 9, 2022

Judge may not have been the one who called the play, but embarrassments like that always reflect poorly on the head coach. Many others joined Orlovsky in bashing the Giants.

I actually think this could be nail in Judge’s coffin. This is embarrassing. How can #giants sell anyone on him returning. https://t.co/VCxnn9jcjZ — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 9, 2022

The 4-12 Giants just ran a very obvious QB sneak on third-and-9 in the second quarter of Week 18. I’m in awe of how sad this is pic.twitter.com/4fLaHuyYDi — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2022

Look on the bright side. It’s better than the fetal position. https://t.co/HQV0qWExMc — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 9, 2022

hands are now tied, you must fire Joe Judge after a call like this yea?pic.twitter.com/vtVyFh6aeY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 9, 2022

The Giants were 4-12 entering their season finale. A recent report claimed Judge’s job is safe, but plays like that are not going to help him make his case.

Judge went on an epic rant last week defending his team. It will be interesting to see what he has to say about the sneak heard ’round the world.