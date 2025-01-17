Texans facing big injury worry ahead of Chiefs game

The Houston Texans have a significant injury concern ahead of Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Joe Mixon did not practice on Thursday as he deals with an ankle injury. This is a step backward, as Mixon was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

Mixon was officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

Texans RB Joe Mixon is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game at Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nvQR3xLlCU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2025

While few think Mixon will actually sit out the game, the step back in his practice status this close to gameday is a real concern. Even if he does suit up, this suggests he could be hobbled when the Texans will need as much firepower as possible against Kansas City.

Mixon looked fine in the Wild Card win over the Chargers, rushing 25 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps the Texans are just being cautious as they prep for Saturday’s playoff game.