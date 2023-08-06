Joe Mixon sued over shooting involving neighbor

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was named in a civil lawsuit for the shooting of his teenage neighbor in March.

The teenage boy’s family is seeking damages from both Mixon and Lamonte Brewer, who was the boyfriend of Joe’s sister Shalonda. Brewer shot the 16-year-old in his right foot while they were standing in Mixon’s yard, according to court records filed in Hamilton County Thursday.

The family is suing Mixon for negligence among several other claims. They also allege that Mixon has had several opportunities to settle the matter, but “has taken no responsibility for any of the harm” caused.

Mixon was never considered a suspect in the shooting. However, the family alleges that he supplied Brewer with the bullets and Zastava M92 gun used on the teenager.

During the 911 call made following the shooting, Mixon’s trainer claimed that the boy was wielding a gun while on the premises. However, the records state that the boy was actually holding a Nerf gun. The county prosecutor was adamant that Mixon and his associates should have easily been able to determine that the gun was a toy. The prosecutor called it “utterly ridiculous” that they would mistake the colorful play weapon as a legitimate firearm.

The county records also revealed that the family sold their home next to Mixon in June. The decision to move away was due to not feeling safe living next to their high-profile neighbor.

Mixon is already facing legal trouble over allegations that the Bengals star pointed a gun at a woman’s head. Mixon pleaded not guilty with trial set later this August.