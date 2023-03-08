911 audio released from shooting outside Joe Mixon’s house

A teenager was taken to the hospital with injuries on Monday night after gunshots were fired outside Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s house, and the audio of one 911 call from the incident has surfaced.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call in a residential neighborhood in Anderson Township, Ohio. A juvenile was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Deputies initially placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road that is located next to Mixon’s home.

Police later placed at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard and extended the crime scene tape to include his property. Law enforcement officials were seen entering Mixon’s home carrying materials to take notes, but no arrests were made.

On Wednesday, TMZ obtained audio of a 911 call that came from inside Mixon’s home. The caller identified himself as Sean Pena and said he was at “my athlete’s house.” Pena is a famed personal trainer who has worked with several high-profile clients, including NFL players.

Pena told the 911 dispatcher that he had been watching a group of teenagers through the window for about 10-15 minutes. He said the kids were messing around near Mixon’s home and at one point blocked the street with their cars. Pena said he saw one kid running around with what looked like a fake weapon before the teenager went to his car to retrieve what appeared to be a real gun.

“One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon,” Pena said. “But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon. It looked like a KelTec or something and (he) ran up the back driveway of this house that he had been going up and down, and said, ‘F— yeah.’

“Then all the sudden I heard him running, running down there, and you heard ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.'”

Pena said he did not want to go outside given what he had just witnessed but offered to speak with police when they arrived.

A neighbor of Mixon’s reportedly gave a different account of what happened during the incident.

Mixon had a warrant issued for his arrest earlier this offseason for an incident in which he was accused of pointing a firearm at someone. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing, but the charges were dismissed the next day.

There has been talk that the Bengals could move on from Mixon for salary cap reasons.