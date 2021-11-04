Joe Thomas shares one of the funniest Peyton Manning stories ever

Peyton Manning is known almost as much for his sense of humor as he is for his remarkable football career. Countless players who have played with or against Manning have shared funny stories about the Hall of Fame quarterback, but the one Joe Thomas recalled this week is easily among the best.

After the Denver Broncos lost starting offensive lineman Ryan Clady to an injury in 2015, Manning was hoping the team would trade for Thomas. He spoke with the 10-time Pro Bowler about the possibility of playing together. Thomas, who was with the Cleveland Browns at the time, said on his “Thom & Hawk Football Show” Wednesday that Manning wanted him to force a trade. Thomas wasn’t comfortable with the idea of asking for a trade, so Manning came up with another plan for him.

According to Thomas, Manning suggested that the All-Pro tackle take a dump on one of his bosses’ desks.

“He’s like, ‘Alright, here’s the game plan. Go into your GM’s office when he’s not there, pull your pants down and take a s— on his desk. Then they can’t do anything but trade you, and then you can come win a Super Bowl with me,’” Thomas said Manning told him, via Outkick’s Anthony Farris.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has shared that story, but it’s certainly one that is worth telling over and over.

Thomas remained with the Browns, and the Broncos won the Super Bowl anyway. Thomas would have loved to have been part of that run, but he wasn’t willing to defecate on a piece of furniture to make that happen.

If you saw the viral video of Manning savagely eating his dinner this week, you might not be surprised by the suggestion he had for Thomas.