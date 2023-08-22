Joey Slye trolled Ravens so hard after ending their winning streak

Joey Slye on Monday ended the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason winning streak, and he was sure to celebrate the occasion.

Slye kicked a 49-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give his Washington Commanders a 29-28 win over the Ravens.

After nailing his kick, Slye immediately started to run while holding up his right hand in the shape of an “L” to signify the loss he had just handed Baltimore.

The Commanders sealed the 29-28 win with an interception. They ended Baltimore’s 24-game preseason winning streak that had dated back to 2015.

Slye went 3/3 on field goal attempts and made both of his extra points.