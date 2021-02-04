 Skip to main content
John Clayton goes viral for Super Bowl TV complaint

February 4, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Thousands of sports fans in cities across America may not be able to watch the Super Bowl through their satellite provider on Sunday, and John Clayton is among that group. To say the legendary reporter is furious would be an understatement.

Clayton took to Twitter on Wednesday to unload on DirecTV for not being able to reach an agreement with Cox Media Group, which is the parent company of the local CBS affiliate in Seattle. Clayton seems to be taking the contract standoff personally, as he mentioned that he has been to 45 Super Bowls and is a Hall of Fame sportswriter.

Of course, there are other ways to watch a major sporting event in 2021. Many of Clayton’s followers began pointing out that he can stream the Super Bowl. Clayton said that will not be easy because his wife is in a wheelchair and they would need to stream the game on multiple devices. He also said DirecTV promised to send him an antenna but did not follow through.

Twitter couldn’t get enough of Clayton pulling the “Hall of Fame” card.

It’s certainly unfortunate that Clayton can’t get the game via DirecTV, especially if his wife’s health is complicating things. That said, you can understand why people found the original tweet so funny.

This isn’t the first time Clayton has entertained the masses on Twitter amid unfortunate circumstances. You may remember the tweet he sent after he was laid off by ESPN a few years ago.

