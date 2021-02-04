John Clayton goes viral for Super Bowl TV complaint

Thousands of sports fans in cities across America may not be able to watch the Super Bowl through their satellite provider on Sunday, and John Clayton is among that group. To say the legendary reporter is furious would be an understatement.

Clayton took to Twitter on Wednesday to unload on DirecTV for not being able to reach an agreement with Cox Media Group, which is the parent company of the local CBS affiliate in Seattle. Clayton seems to be taking the contract standoff personally, as he mentioned that he has been to 45 Super Bowls and is a Hall of Fame sportswriter.

I can't believe my wife and I can't watch the Super Bowl because Directv and Cox tv cant reach a deal for channel 7 in Seattle. I've been to 45 Super Bowls. Missing my first since 1983. Locast is has problems connecting. I'm in the Hall of Fame. Directv is shutting us out. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) February 4, 2021

Of course, there are other ways to watch a major sporting event in 2021. Many of Clayton’s followers began pointing out that he can stream the Super Bowl. Clayton said that will not be easy because his wife is in a wheelchair and they would need to stream the game on multiple devices. He also said DirecTV promised to send him an antenna but did not follow through.

Direct tv promised to send me an antenna. They lied and didn't send it now aren't answering their phones. Don't know how to connect antenna. Bad again service att Directv. Worst among businesses https://t.co/zGSvpeMh0G — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) February 4, 2021

Twitter couldn’t get enough of Clayton pulling the “Hall of Fame” card.

All of us should aspire to a point in life where we can send tweet missives about either poor customer service or getting the shaft as the little guy stuck in the middle of a corporate dispute and drop "I'm in the Hall of Fame" near the end of it. https://t.co/8Ni5CjVfpE — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) February 4, 2021

Hopefully John Clayton can find a way to watch the Super Bowl (you can read more about the carriage dispute he's referring to here: https://t.co/7R5PpM2XHm). And "I'm in the Hall of Fame" is an amazing line. https://t.co/J7EA27zaAR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 4, 2021

i appreciate the hustle…im the king of complaining…the king of angling for free stuff… the king of being useless…. and they are 100% in the wrong… But u can connect the antenna. I have faith in u John. https://t.co/3jixMcxC5T — King (@EBJunkies) February 4, 2021

It’s certainly unfortunate that Clayton can’t get the game via DirecTV, especially if his wife’s health is complicating things. That said, you can understand why people found the original tweet so funny.

This isn’t the first time Clayton has entertained the masses on Twitter amid unfortunate circumstances. You may remember the tweet he sent after he was laid off by ESPN a few years ago.