Report: John Dorsey likely to land GM job, hire Eric Bieniemy as head coach

As many as five NFL teams will be looking for new general managers this offseason after the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Dave Caldwell on Sunday, and it sounds like only a matter of time before John Dorsey lands another job.

Dorsey, who was fired by the Cleveland Browns following last season, is said to be a hot candidate among teams. Matt Lombardo of Fansided was told by NFL executives and sources that Dorsey will be one of the most sought after people for GM vacancies. Not only that, but Dorsey apparently already has a head coach in mind if he is tasked with hiring one.

If and when Dorsey does land another GM job, Lombardo reports that he will likely want Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to be the team’s head coach. Dorsey has a strong relationship with Bieniemy from when Dorsey spent four years as the GM of the Chiefs.

Dorsey is still widely respected among NFL circles, even if his time with the Browns did not work out. He has a good track record with drafting quarterbacks, as it was his decision for the Chiefs to trade up and draft Patrick Mahomes. Dorsey was also responsible for drafting Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

Bieniemy is viewed as a top head coaching candidate, and many felt he should have landed a head coaching job in the last hiring cycle. One star quarterback reportedly wants his team to hire Bieniemy and, wouldn’t you know it, that team also needs a new GM.