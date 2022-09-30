John Harbaugh criticizes Dolphins over handling of Tua Tagovailoa

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh issued a surprising public criticism of the Miami Dolphins over their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins were widely criticized for allowing Tagovailoa to play Thursday, just four days after he suffered a concerning-looking injury against the Buffalo Bills. That criticism increased after Tagovailoa suffered a frightening head injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A lot of that criticism came from ex-players and members of the media, but Harbaugh notably did not back away from a pretty strong take on Friday when asked about Tagovailoa’s injury. Harbaugh said it was “astonishing” that Tagovailoa was cleared to play, seemingly criticizing the Dolphins for starting him.

John Harbaugh says he “couldn’t believe what he saw” Thursday in Miami, where Tua left with head and neck injuries. He called it “astonishing.” “You don’t put them out until they’re ready.” — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 30, 2022

Obviously, Harbaugh is stating what seems to be the majority opinion here. Still, it is a bit of a surprise to hear an active coach come out so firmly with this stance.

The Dolphins have maintained that they followed all the proper protocols with regard to Tagovailoa. Harbaugh would know what those protocols are, so his criticism is a bit more noteworthy.

The NFL and NFLPA are investigating the handling of Tagovailoa’s initial injury. Harbaugh, like many others, will probably be quite interested to hear what they find.