NFL, Dolphins blasted for clearing Tua Tagovailoa to play in Week 4

The NFL and Miami Dolphins were blasted on Thursday night over what has transpired with Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital after being concussed during Thursday night’s game between his Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa showed a fencing reaction after hitting his head on the turf, which was scary to many watching.

The problem is that this concussion is not an independent matter.

The Dolphins and the league were already facing an investigation over what just four days earlier.

Tagovailoa exited his team’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter after being sacked and hitting his head. Though Tagovailoa appeared to exhibit some concussion symptoms, the quarterback was cleared to return to the game. The medical exams determined Tagovailoa’s reaction was due to a back injury he had sustained earlier in the game.

At the time, there were people questioning how Tagovailoa was cleared to return to the game despite appearing to show concussion symptoms. The NFLPA is investigating the matter.

Not only was Tagovailoa cleared to play in the second half of Week 3, but he was also cleared to play four days later in “Thursday Night Football.”

Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist, railed against the NFL and Dolphins prior to the game for clearing Tagovailoa to play in Week 4.

If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL. If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right https://t.co/vxpaOif5rh — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 29, 2022

Nowinski foresaw the problems.

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

Many other powerful voices from former players and media members similarly ripped the league and Dolphins.

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

Tua 4 days ago. The Dolphins will have to answer for this. https://t.co/DlNIVMPZmC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

That’s a BAD BADDDD look on the Dolphins man. WTF. I hope Tua is good! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 30, 2022

We all saw Tua stumbling and lost four days ago. What kind of concussion protocol, what kind of screening clears him to be back on the field in four days. — Will Cain (@willcain) September 30, 2022