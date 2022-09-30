 Skip to main content
NFL, Dolphins blasted for clearing Tua Tagovailoa to play in Week 4

September 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Players huddle around Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL and Miami Dolphins were blasted on Thursday night over what has transpired with Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital after being concussed during Thursday night’s game between his Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa showed a fencing reaction after hitting his head on the turf, which was scary to many watching.

The problem is that this concussion is not an independent matter.

The Dolphins and the league were already facing an investigation over what just four days earlier.

Tagovailoa exited his team’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter after being sacked and hitting his head. Though Tagovailoa appeared to exhibit some concussion symptoms, the quarterback was cleared to return to the game. The medical exams determined Tagovailoa’s reaction was due to a back injury he had sustained earlier in the game.

At the time, there were people questioning how Tagovailoa was cleared to return to the game despite appearing to show concussion symptoms. The NFLPA is investigating the matter.

Not only was Tagovailoa cleared to play in the second half of Week 3, but he was also cleared to play four days later in “Thursday Night Football.”

Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist, railed against the NFL and Dolphins prior to the game for clearing Tagovailoa to play in Week 4.

Nowinski foresaw the problems.

Many other powerful voices from former players and media members similarly ripped the league and Dolphins.

