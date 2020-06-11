John Harbaugh frustrated with NFL’s ‘impossible’ coronavirus standards

The NFL is trying to move forward with guidance in place for best practices related to the coronavirus, and John Harbaugh finds the guidelines to be frustrating and unrealistic.

The Baltimore Ravens head coach joined Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore Thursday for an interview and talked about the guidelines for teams to reopen their facilities to players.

“I’ve seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible,” Harbaugh told 105.7 The Fan. “So, we’re going to do everything we can do. We’re going to space, we’re going to have masks. But, you know, it’s a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice.”

Harbaugh understands that the league wants to emphasize distancing, but he doesn’t think that will be practical in situations like the huddle and showering.

“I’m pretty sure the huddle is not going to be 6-feet spaced,” Harbaugh said. “Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and the [players’ association] needs to get a handle on and needs to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training camp that they’re giving us and get our work done. That’s the one thing, you can tell by my voice, I’m a little frustrated with what I’m hearing there. And I think they need to get that pinned down a little better.”

Harbaugh says his team will follow the guidelines as best as possible and hopes other teams will do the same to ensure fair standards across the board. He also believes the NFL will develop more reasonable standards as they receive feedback from teams.

Training camps are set to begin in late July and the first preseason game is set for August 6.

Harbaugh is entering his 13th season as Baltimore’s head coach. The Ravens went 14-2 last season, which was the best regular season record in team history. Harbaugh is expecting reigning MVP Lamar Jackson to take a step forward in 2020.