John Harbaugh’s comment about Lamar Jackson should scare rest of NFL

Lamar Jackson put together a fantastic regular season last year that won him the NFL MVP award. Can he be even better in 2020 and beyond? John Harbaugh seems to think so.

The Baltimore Ravens head coach spoke with the team’s personal seat license holders on a conference call Thursday. Among the things he said was that he believes Jackson will “take the next step” in the upcoming season.

Harbaugh said the last thing the Ravens want to do on offense is become more conventional. "I really do believe Lamar is going to take the next step." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 28, 2020

As a rookie in 2018, Jackson completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. In 2019, he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, a league-high 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

If the improvements Jackson made from his rookie year to last season weren’t reflective of taking a next step, or if Jackson still has room to get better as Harbaugh suggests, then what will the quarterback’s stats look like in 2020? Like the headline says, the thought of Jackson getting even better and becoming more dangerous as a player is scary for the rest of the NFL. Or maybe the “next step” is playing better in the playoffs, where Jackson has struggled two years in a row.