John Harbaugh reveals what he told Hollywood Brown about critical tweet

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown caused a bit of a headache for the Baltimore Ravens with a critical tweet after Sunday’s loss. Coach John Harbaugh, however, seems to have navigated it effectively.

Brown sent a critical tweet about his role after being targeted just twice in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. The tweet was quickly deleted, however, and Harbaugh said that was his doing.

John Harbaugh said that he asked tweet Marquise Brown to delete his tweet from last night and the WR followed through with it. — Gabrielle DiPaula (@gabbydipaula) November 2, 2020

It’s a good sign that Brown listened. It means for whatever his frustrations, Brown still respects Harbaugh enough not to step too far out of line.

It’s pretty clear that Harbaugh has the respect of his players. Brown definitely appears unhappy for now. However, it sounds like Harbaugh will be able to sort out whatever’s bothering the young wide receiver.