Ravens players troll John Harbaugh with funny birthday shirt

September 24, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday, and his players honored him in a way that likely brought a tear to his eye.

Just kidding.

Ravens players wore shirts to practice that said “Happy Birthday Coach!” with an incredibly embarrassing, yet perfect, photo of Harbaugh.

If Harbaugh wants a proper birthday celebration, he should probably call one of his biggest AFC rivals. For now, the T-shirts will have to suffice.

