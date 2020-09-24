Ravens players troll John Harbaugh with funny birthday shirt

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrated his 58th birthday on Wednesday, and his players honored him in a way that likely brought a tear to his eye.

Just kidding.

Ravens players wore shirts to practice that said “Happy Birthday Coach!” with an incredibly embarrassing, yet perfect, photo of Harbaugh.

Lamar Jackson celebrates John Harbaugh’s birthday by sporting this t-shirt at today’s practice. “Everybody thank Coach Harbaugh, for sure” Jackson said. Harbaugh turns 58 today — and likely didn’t sign off on that pic on the t-shirt. (Photo courtesy of ⁦@Ravens⁩) pic.twitter.com/wmNLCuZ3SH — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 23, 2020

If Harbaugh wants a proper birthday celebration, he should probably call one of his biggest AFC rivals. For now, the T-shirts will have to suffice.