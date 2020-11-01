Hollywood Brown hints at unhappiness in deleted tweet

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown does not seem happy with his role in the team’s offense.

Brown sent a critical tweet after the Ravens’ 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In it, the wide receiver seemed to suggest that he didn’t think he was being used properly. The tweet has since been deleted.

Hollywood Brown after the Ravens loss @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/xLDZar7Hnm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2020

Brown caught a three-yard touchdown in Sunday’s game, but it was his only reception and he was targeted just twice. It was his second touchdown catch of the season after he caught seven in his rookie year.

The second-year receiver has been on pace to outdo his 2019 numbers. In fact, Sunday’s game was only the second time this season he’s had fewer than four catches in the game. It’s not as if he’s being consistently put off to the side on offense. However, Sunday’s loss was frustrating, especially with Brown not being a big part of the offense. Combine that with the potential arrival of someone who could cut into his target share and that may be the source of his frustration.