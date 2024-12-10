John Harbaugh shares update on Justin Tucker after bye week

Justin Tucker has been surprisingly unreliable for the Baltimore Ravens this season, but the bye week may have come at a perfect time for the veteran kicker.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Tucker on Monday when players returned to work from the Week 14 bye. The coach expressed optimism that Tucker has sorted through some issues.

“He’s in a great place,” Harbaugh said, via the Ravens’ official team website.

Tucker also told reporters on Monday that he feels “very good” and “ready to go.”

Tucker is one of the best kickers in NFL history, but he has not looked the part this season. He has converted just 70.4% of his kicks, which is well below his career mark of around 90%. Tucker had made 86% or better of his kicks for eight straight seasons coming into 2024.

The 35-year-old Tucker cost the Ravens in their 24-19 Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point in the game. One of the missed kicks came from inside 50 yards, where the five-time All-Pro has been practically automatic throughout his career.

The Ravens are 8-5 heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. They have Super Bowl aspirations, but Tucker is probably going to have to make some big kicks at some point in order for them to get there.