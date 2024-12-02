John Harbaugh addresses Justin Tucker’s job security after nightmare game

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s faith in Justin Tucker remains unwavering, even after the veteran kicker’s latest letdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tucker had arguably the worst game of his career Sunday in a loss to the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Mdf. The five-time All-Pro kicker went 2/4 on field goal attempts and also missed an extra point try. The missed kicks ended up being the difference in the 24-19 Ravens loss.

Harbaugh was asked about Tucker during the coach’s postgame press conference. He called it unwise for the Ravens to think about moving on from their longtime kicker at this point in time.

“If you’re asking me if we’re going to move on from Justin Tucker, I’m not really planning on doing that right now,” said Harbaugh. “I don’t think that’d be wise.”

John Harbaugh said there are no plans to move on from kicker Justin Tucker, who has struggled with two missed FGs and an extra point Sunday pic.twitter.com/9YASmb0gEi — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 2, 2024

Given all that Tucker has done for the Ravens over the years, it’s clear that Harbaugh is willing to give his kicker every opportunity to get out of his current funk. Harbaugh was even seen giving Tucker a huge after the latter’s second missed field goal against the Eagles.

John Harbaugh gives Justin Tucker a hug following his 2nd missed field goal pic.twitter.com/7FADL97aGU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 1, 2024

Sunday was the first time in Tucker’s 13-year NFL career that he had missed three kicks in a single game. The poor performance dropped his field goal accuracy this season to 70.4%, the lowest among kickers with at least 20 attempts.