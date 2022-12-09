John Harbaugh reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for Week 14

Lamar Jackson left last week’s win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is trending toward sitting out at least one game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that he does not expect Jackson to play in Sunday’s game against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley has been preparing to start.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh told reporters that it “looks like it’s going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday” vs. the Steelers. Lamar Jackson is battling a sprained PCL and not expected to be ready. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2022

Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL. It was always considered a long shot for him to play in Week 14, and he could reportedly be looking at a multi-game absence.

Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson’s injury is not considered season-ending.

The Ravens improved to 8-4 with their win over the Broncos. They appear to be headed for the playoffs, so their priority will be making sure Jackson is fully healthy down the stretch.