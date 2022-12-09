 Skip to main content
John Harbaugh reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for Week 14

December 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Lamar Jackson left last week’s win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is trending toward sitting out at least one game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that he does not expect Jackson to play in Sunday’s game against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Tyler Huntley has been preparing to start.

Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL. It was always considered a long shot for him to play in Week 14, and he could reportedly be looking at a multi-game absence.

Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson’s injury is not considered season-ending.

The Ravens improved to 8-4 with their win over the Broncos. They appear to be headed for the playoffs, so their priority will be making sure Jackson is fully healthy down the stretch.

