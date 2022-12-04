John Harbaugh offers Lamar Jackson knee injury update

Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury during the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and it sounds like the star quarterback avoided a worst-case scenario.

Jackson left the game late in the first quarter after his knee hit hard off the turf on a sack. He walked off under his own power but went to the locker room. The former MVP was replaced by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who led Denver to a 10-9 win.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson’s knee injury is not believed to be season-ending. He said the team will have more information after Jackson undergoes tests.

Coach Harbaugh says it's not a season ending injury for Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Nf0ZoUyHIi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

“It’s a knee (injury) but it’s not a season-ending type of knee (injury),” Harbaugh said. “We’ll get more tests (Monday) and let you know how it’s gonna be. … It’s gonna be a number of days to weeks, we’ll see. We’ll see if he can come back this week, if not it’ll be sometime shortly after that.”

The concern with knee injuries is always a ligament tear. It sounds like the Ravens believe Jackson avoided anything like that, at least based on initial tests.

Jackson entered Sunday’s game with 2,231 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has rushed for 755 yards with 3 touchdowns on the ground. The Ravens improved to 8-4 with the win.