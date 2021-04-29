Report: Packers turned away 49ers’ trade inquiry for Aaron Rodgers

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to select a quarterback with the third overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, but their preference may have been to use the pick to acquire one of the greatest players in football history.

The 49ers reached out to the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday about potentially trading for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. No formal offer was made and there is said to be a “zero percent chance” the Packers trade Rodgers.

While Pelissero was told no actual offer was made, a rumor on Thursday claimed the Niners offered the No. 3 overall pick, Jimmy Garoppolo, more draft picks and then some.

The 49ers probably knew they had virtually no chance of acquiring Rodgers, but it is not a surprise that they tried. If you remember, they also reached out to the New England Patriots a few years back about trading for Tom Brady. Niners general manager John Lynch has confirmed that happened and even shared a funny story about making the call.

There has been an awkward tension between Rodgers and the Packers this offseason, beginning when the three-time MVP made these comments after losing the NFC Championship Game. The two sides also have not been able to work out a restructured contract, but team executives insist they are committed to the 38-year-old QB.

If there is one thing we know about Lynch, it’s that he is always going to shoot his shot.