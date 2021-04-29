Rumor claims 49ers made massive trade offer for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers grew up in the Bay Area, so naturally there was some talk of him potentially playing in San Francisco when he seemed unhappy with his situation in Green Bay. According to the NFL rumor world, the 49ers tried to make that happen.

Paul Allen, the radio voice of the Minnesota Vikings on KFAN FM 100.3, said this week that the Niners made a massive trade offer to the Packers for Rodgers. The proposal supposedly included the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, other draft picks, Jimmy Garoppolo and several other San Francisco players.

The @49ers have offered the @Packers the 3rd overall pick in this year's draft, plus other picks and a number of players from their current roster including Garoppolo

for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers turned them down.

First reported by @PAOnTheMic and confirmed by others. — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) April 29, 2021

This is the first we have heard about the 49ers making an actual offer for Rodgers, so it’s fair to be skeptical. A report back in February claimed the Niners had interest in the 38-year-old quarterback, but that came from an NBA insider and can be taken with a grain of salt as well.

What would not surprise us is if the Niners made a call to Green Bay at some point. There has been an awkward tension between Rodgers and the Packers this offseason, beginning when the three-time MVP made these comments after losing the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers and the Packers have not been able to work out a restructured contract this offseason, but team executives insist they are committed to him.