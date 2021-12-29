NFL icon John Madden dies unexpectedly — dead at 85

John Madden, one of the most beloved figures in NFL history, has passed away.

The NFL announced that Madden, the former Oakland Raiders head coach and broadcaster, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that Madden “was football” and that “there will never be another John Madden.”

NFL legend John Madden died unexpected this morning. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/FoC1mAzoF6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

Madden rose to prominence as the coach of the Raiders, coaching them for ten seasons and leading them to victory in Super Bowl XI. He then became a household name as a broadcaster, working for all four major networks in a memorable TV career that spanned nearly four decades. Madden was also the namesake of the popular “Madden NFL” video game series.

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Madden retired from the booth in 2008 to focus on spending time with his family. The last we heard of him, he was being applauded for how well some of his takes had aged over the years. Madden will definitely be missed by all.

Photo: Feb 3, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; NFL former head coach John Madden during the Madden most valuable protectors award press conference at the Sheraton in downtown Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports