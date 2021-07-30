Johnny Manziel made big blunder at Texas State Open golf tournament

Johnny Manziel said earlier this year that he wants to work toward becoming a professional golfer, and his quest is not off to the best start. The former Heisman Trophy winner struggled at a tournament in his home state of Texas this week with everything from his iron game to the dress code.

Manziel accepted a sponsor exemption to the Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler this week. With his father Paul caddying, Manziel finished dead last of 156 golfers. He shot a 79 in Round 1 and a 75 in Round 2. You have to wonder if his rough play in the first round had anything to do with him not being able to warm up.

As Golf Channel’s Max Schreiber noted, Manziel initially did not know he had to wear pants for the tournament. He arrived in shorts and had to quickly change. Manziel strolled up to the first tee without hitting any balls on the driving range.

Well not off to the greatest of starts….Rumors Johnny didn’t know he had to wear pants, so he arrived at the first hole without hitting a single range ball. pic.twitter.com/TYX9TLkbEY — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) July 27, 2021

Manziel told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that it was “great being on the home track” even though he didn’t shoot as well as he hoped he would.

“I had it going for a while and just struggled on the front nine and didn’t play the way I wanted to,” the former Texas A&M star said. “It’s a good first experience for me and had to start somewhere and this is a great place to do it back home.”

Manziel said during an appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast back in February that he has set a specific goal for when he wants to become a professional golfer. The 28-year-old still has plenty of time, but he’s going to have to drastically improve his game. It would also help if he familiarized himself with the dress code ahead of time.