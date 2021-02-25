Johnny Manziel to miss FCF game following emergency dental surgery

Johnny Manziel has been enjoying his time in the new Fan Controlled Football league, but he will not be able to play in his team’s final regular season game on Saturday.

Manziel had to leave the FCF’s bubble in Atlanta to travel home to Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday for an emergency dental procedure, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear what the specific medical condition was, but it sounds like the surgery was successful. Manziel was already back in the gym on Thursday and the FCF expects him to be cleared in time to take part in the playoffs, which begin on March 6. Manziel will have to go through COVID-19 safety protocols before he’s given the green light to return.

The FCF has allowed Manziel to get his football fix while not having to take the game too seriously. He delivered a funny quote (read it here) after his debut in the league with the Zappers. Fans will be disappointed he’s not suiting up on Saturday.