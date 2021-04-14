Bre Tiesi shares why she broke up with Johnny Manziel

News came out recently that Johnny Manziel’s divorce from Bre Tiesi is finally being settled. This comes two years after Tiesi filed for divorce in March 2019.

The two began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, married in 2018, and split in 2019. One major event per year.

As the story of their divorce settlement was in the news, Tiesi responded to a comment she received on Instagram about her breaking up with Manziel.

She shared her reasons for doing so in an Instagram story.

Her were her reasons:

– “I chose not to suffer anymore.”

– “Chose to stop accepting his BS apologies.”

– “Chose to let him go be in those girls dm’s and liked pics.”

– “Got tired of his zero patience for me and disrespect.”

Tiesi saying she let Manziel go be in those girls “dm’s” suggests that Johnny Football was flirting with other women. In 2019, Tiesi indicated that Manziel did not stay true to his wedding vows.

The details about her divorce settlement are being determined in court.