Jon Bostic fined for Andy Dalton hit

Jon Bostic got away with his ugly hit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton with only a fine.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Washington linebacker received a $12,000 fine for his hit on Dalton. There was, however, no suspension or any further discipline.

Dallas probably won’t be thrilled with this. Bostic’s hit was bad enough that Ron Rivera felt the need to apologize for it. Dalton is also likely to miss Week 8 as a result of the hit.

You can see the hit by clicking here and judge for yourself. On video, it certainly looks like the type of hit that the league badly wants to eliminate from the game. However, in the eyes of the NFL, it did not rise to the level of a suspendable offense.