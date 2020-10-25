Ron Rivera apologized to Mike McCarthy over Jon Bostic hit

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is trying to make things right after Jon Bostic’s ugly hit on Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday.

Rivera told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk that he reached out to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy to apologize for Bostic’s hit. He also chastised Bostic in private.

Ron Rivera told me that he apologized after the game to Mike McCarthy for Jon Bostic's hit on Andy Dalton. Rivera also told Bostic, "Jon, you're a veteran guy; you should know better." — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 25, 2020

You can see the hit by clicking here. It was unnecessary and dirty, and Bostic was ejected for it. The linebacker will likely face more discipline from the league as well.

Rivera is a class act, and he did the right thing by apologizing to McCarthy. The Cowboys coach will have other concerns as well, but Rivera has done all he can.